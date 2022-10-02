Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for October 2, 2022

October 2, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Isolated showers before 3 pm, then isolated showers and thunderstorms between 3 pm and 4 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph, becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 64. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35. North wind 5 to 7 mph becomes light and variable after midnight.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 68.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 37.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.