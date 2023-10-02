Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for October 2, 2023

Today – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 61. Windy, with an east wind of 9 to 14 mph, becoming south 21 to 26 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 34. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west wind of 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 34. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 59. West-southwest wind 6 to 10 mph, becoming north-northwest in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 32.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 66.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 69.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 69.