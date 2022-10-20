Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for October 20, 2022

October 20, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 7 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 33. West wind 9 to 14 mph, becoming south-southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 67. Windy, with a south-southwest wind of 9 to 14 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 40. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Saturday – A 50 percent chance of showers after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Saturday Night – Rain showers before 3 am, then rain and snow showers. Low around 31. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday – Rain and snow showers likely before 5 pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west wind of 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 22.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 20. Breezy.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 45.