Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for October 20, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 74. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 38. South southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Light south-southwest wind becoming west at 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 36. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Light south-southwest wind becoming west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 38. South wind 6 to 10 mph.

Monday – Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. South southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, becoming northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Wednesday – Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Scattered rain and snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy.

Thursday – Scattered snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy.