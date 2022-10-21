Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for October 21, 2022

October 21, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today- Sunny, with a high near 69. Windy, with a west wind of 11 to 16 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday – Scattered showers, mainly after 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Windy, with a west-southwest wind of 18 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night – Rain showers before midnight, then rain and snow showers between midnight and 2 am, then snow showers after 2 am. Low around 28. Breezy, with a west wind of 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. A new snow accumulation of around an inch is possible.

Sunday – Snow showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind of 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night – Snow showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 19. Northwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Wednesday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Wednesday Night – Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Thursday – Isolated snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 42.