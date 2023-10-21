Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for October 21, 2023

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming west at 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Scattered showers between 7 pm and 9 pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 37. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. West southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 39. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph, becoming southeast in the evening.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. South wind 5 to 11 mph, becoming west-northwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. West northwest wind 6 to 13 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 62.

Wednesday Night – Scattered showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 30. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy.