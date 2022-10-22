Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for October 22, 2022

October 22, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Rain likely, mainly after 5 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Windy, with a west-southwest wind of 18 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tonight – Rain before midnight, then rain and snow between midnight and 2 am, then snow after 2 am. Low around 32. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 18 to 23 mph, decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1-2 inches is possible.

Sunday – A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west wind of 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.

Sunday Night – Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 20. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 24. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind of 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 22.

Wednesday – Scattered snow showers before 4 pm, then scattered rain showers between 4 pm and 5 pm, then scattered snow showers after 5 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday – Isolated snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 17.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.