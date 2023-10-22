Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for October 22, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 69. West southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming mostly clear, with a low around 38. South wind around 6 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. South wind 5 to 14 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 57. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 31. West wind 6 to 14 mph, becoming south-southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 9 to 14 mph, increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Wednesday Night – Scattered rain showers before 3 am, then scattered rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 31. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – Scattered rain and snow showers before 7 am, then scattered snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy.

Friday – Isolated snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

Friday Night – Isolated snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Saturday – Scattered snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 42.