Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for October 23, 2022

October 23, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sunday – Snow showers likely before noon, then isolated snow showers after 5 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Windy, with a west wind of 13 to 18 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Sunday Night – Isolated snow showers before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 25. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 14 to 19 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 42. Windy, with a west wind of 14 to 19 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west wind of 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday Night – Isolated snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 22. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – Scattered snow showers before 4 pm, then scattered rain showers between 4 pm and 5 pm, then scattered snow showers after 5 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night – Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 16.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 44.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 20.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.