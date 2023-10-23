Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for October 23, 2023

Today – Isolated showers between 3 pm and 4 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west at 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 35. West wind 7 to 14 mph, becoming south-southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 58. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 33. West wind 5 to 11 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a south wind of 7 to 12 mph, becoming west-southwest at 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Wednesday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 36. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday – A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Windy, with a southwest wind of 11 to 16 mph, increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy.

Friday – A slight chance of snow showers after noon, mixing with rain after 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 10 p.m., then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Breezy.

Saturday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Blustery.

Sunday – A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Blustery.