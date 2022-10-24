Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for October 24, 2022

October 24, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west wind of 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west wind of 19 to 24 mph, decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy, with a west wind of 12 to 17 mph becoming southwest at 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday – Scattered snow showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 20. Breezy, with a west wind of 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 17.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 45.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 20.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 49.