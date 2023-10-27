Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for October 27, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 41. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph after midnight.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 33. East-northeast wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as zero. East-northeast wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday – Patchy blowing snow between 3 pm and 4 pm. Sunny, with a high near 31. East-northeast wind 8 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 6. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph, becoming light and variable.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 39. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 12.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 44.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 17.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 20.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.