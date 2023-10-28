Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for October 28, 2023

Today – Isolated snow showers between 11 am and 5 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 32. East-northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as -5. East-northeast wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 33. Wind chill values as low as -5. East-northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night – Clear, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as zero. South southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 41. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 13. West wind 5 to 11 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 46. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 19.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 29. Breezy.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.