Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for October 29, 2022

October 29, 2022 – Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. South southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low of around 20. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 49. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 23. West southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 53. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 26. South wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a south wind of 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 32. Breezy.

Wednesday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night – Rain showers likely before 7 pm, then rain and snow showers likely between 7 pm and 11 pm, then snow showers likely after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Blustery.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy.