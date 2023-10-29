Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for October 29, 2023

Today – Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 31. Wind chill values as low as -5. Blustery, with east-northeast winds of 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 12. Northeast wind 5 to 11 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west wind of 11 to 16 mph.

Monday Night – Clear, with a low of around 19. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 47. West wind 7 to 14 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 24. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 35.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 34. Breezy.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 57.