Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for October 3, 2023

Today – Scattered showers before 7 am, then scattered showers after 2 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west wind of 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight – Scattered showers, mainly before 7 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 32. Breezy, with a west wind of 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west wind of 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 61. West northwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 31. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph, becoming east after midnight.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 60.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 31.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 67.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 69.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 69.