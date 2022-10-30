Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for October 30, 2022

October 30, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 52. West wind 6 to 14 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 52. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south after midnight.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 7 to 12 mph, increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 30. Breezy, with a south wind of 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Wednesday – A chance of snow showers after noon, mixing with rain after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – Rain and snow showers are likely, becoming all snow after 7 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday – A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Breezy.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 13. Blustery.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy.