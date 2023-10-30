Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for October 30, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west wind of 11 to 17 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 16. Southwest wind 10 to 13 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 11 to 15 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 32. Breezy.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 32. Breezy.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 33.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.