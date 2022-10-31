Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for October 31, 2022

October 31, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 53. West southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming south after midnight.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a south wind of 7 to 12 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 33. Breezy, with a south wind of 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Wednesday – A chance of rain and snow before 1 pm, then a chance of rain between 1 pm and 4 pm, then a chance of rain and snow after 4 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – Rain and snow likely, becoming all snow after 8 pm. Cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 17 to 22 mph, decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday – A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind of 8 to 13 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 12. Blustery.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy.

Sunday – A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.