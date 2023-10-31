Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for October 31, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 48. South southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. South southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. South wind 7 to 13 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west wind of 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 32. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 29. Breezy.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 34. Breezy.

Sunday – A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Breezy.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 31. Breezy.

Monday – A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy.