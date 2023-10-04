Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for October 4, 2023

Today – Areas of frost before 9 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west wind of 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Patchy fog after 3 am. Patchy frost after 3 am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday – Patchy fog before 9 am. Areas of frost before 9 am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 63. West wind 6 to 11 mph.

Thursday Night – Patchy fog after 5 am. Widespread frost, mainly after 4 am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 32. West wind 5 to 11 mph, becoming east-northeast after midnight.

Friday – Patchy fog before 7 am. Widespread frost before 9 am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 60. East wind 6 to 10 mph.

Friday Night – Widespread frost, mainly after 3 am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 32. East-northeast wind 5 to 8 mph, becoming light and variable.

Saturday – Widespread frost, mainly before 8 am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 69. South-southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Areas of frost after 5 am. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 35.

Sunday – Areas of frost before 8 am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 70.

Sunday Night – Areas of frost after 5 am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Columbus Day – Areas of frost. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 69.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 37.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.