Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for October 6, 2022

October 6, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 68. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 38. East wind 7 to 9 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 63. East-northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35. East wind 6 to 10 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. East wind 5 to 9 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Northwest wind around 6 mph, becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming west at 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 70.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 35.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.