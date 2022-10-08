Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for October 7, 2022

October 8, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 67. East-northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 35. North wind 5 to 7 mph becomes light and variable after midnight.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36. West wind around 5 mph becomes light and variable after midnight.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west at 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a west wind of 7 to 12 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Tuesday Night – A chance of rain showers before 4 am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 32. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 31.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 64.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 31.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 65.