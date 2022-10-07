Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for October 7, 2022

October 7, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 66. Northeast wind around 9 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 36. East wind 6 to 11 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 66. East-northeast wind around 7 mph, becoming north-northwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36. North wind 5 to 7 mph, becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35. North northwest wind around 6 mph becomes light and variable after midnight.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 68. Light and variable wind becoming west at 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 33.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 61.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 65.