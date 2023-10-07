Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for October 7, 2023

Today – Widespread frost before 9 am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 67. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph, becoming light and variable.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 36. South wind around 6 mph, becoming north-northeast in the evening.

Sunday – Areas of frost before 7 am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 71. Southeast wind 5 to 11 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Areas of frost after 5 am. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 34. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday – Areas of frost before 7 am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 69. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. West wind 6 to 9 mph, becoming south in the evening.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Breezy.

Tuesday Night– A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 37. Breezy.

Wednesday – A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.

Wednesday Night -A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 30. Breezy.

Thursday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 29.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.