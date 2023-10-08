Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for October 8, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 70. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 36. West wind around 8 mph, becoming south-southwest after midnight.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 71. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Monday Night – Increasing clouds, with a low of around 39. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph, becoming light and variable.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a west wind of 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday Night – A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 37. Breezy, with a west wind of 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday – A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west wind of 11 to 16 mph, increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of rain showers before 11 pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 29. Blustery. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – A chance of rain and snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 25.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.