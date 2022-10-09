Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for October 9, 2022

October 9, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming west at 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 35. West wind around 6 mph, becoming south in the evening.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a west wind of 7 to 12 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind of 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a west wind of 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night – Clear, with a low of around 33.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 69.

Thursday Night – Clear, with a low of around 32.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 69.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 68.