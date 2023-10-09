Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for October 9, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 70. South southwest wind 8 to 11 mph, becoming west-northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 39. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night – Scattered showers after midnight. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low of around 39. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west wind of 8 to 13 mph, increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of rain showers before 11 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 31. Blustery, with a west wind of 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – A chance of rain and snow showers before 11 a.m., then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a west wind of 14 to 16 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night – A 30 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 28.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 30.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.