Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for September 1, 2023

Today – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with a northeast wind 7 to 12 mph becoming south of 21 to 26 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 52. Breezy, with a south wind of 12 to 17 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a light southwest wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday – A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Light south-southwest wind becoming west-southwest at 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 7 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 48. West wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Labor Day – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7 a.m., then a chance of showers between 7 am and 1 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a west wind of 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m., then a slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of showers before 7 a.m. Sunny, with a high near 71.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 43.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 77.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 78.