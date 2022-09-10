Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for September 10, 2022

September 10, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Areas of smoke before noon. Sunny, with a high near 68. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low of around 37. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph, becoming east southeast after midnight.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 43. West wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming south southwest after midnight.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 47. West northwest wind around 6 mph, becoming east southeast in the evening.

Tuesday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a south southeast wind of 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 48. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 46. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 44.

Friday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.