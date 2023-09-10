Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for September 10, 2023

Today – Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. East wind 9 to 14 mph, becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 47. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph, becoming east in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 70. East-northeast wind around 7 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46. East wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. East wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming west-southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 47. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 46. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 68.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 42.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 70.