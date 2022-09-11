Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for September 11, 2022

September 11, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 42. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light west southwest.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph, becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph, becoming east southeast in the evening.

Tuesday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a south southeast wind of 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest at 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 48. Breezy, with a south southwest wind of 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers, then showers likely, and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 45. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 46. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.