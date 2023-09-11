Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for September 11, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 71. East-northeast wind around 6 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 46. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph, becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 48. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west southwest.

Wednesday – Scattered showers between noon and 3 p.m., then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. West wind 5 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 46. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Scattered showers, then showers likely, and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night – Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 43.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 70.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 43.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 73.