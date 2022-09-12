Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for September 12, 2022

September 12, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Widespread haze before 11 am. Sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 5 to 8 mph, becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Tonight – Widespread haze after 2 am. Mostly clear, with a low of around 45. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the evening.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers between noon and 3 pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Widespread haze before 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a southeast wind of 6 to 11 mph, becoming south southwest at 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 48. Breezy, with a south southwest wind of 12 to 17 mph, decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday – A chance of showers before 9 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9 am and noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 46. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday – A chance of showers, then showers likely, and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 44. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 45.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 44.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.