Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for September 12, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming northwest at 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Isolated showers between 7 pm and 10 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 49. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light southwest. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. West wind 5 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 46. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – Scattered showers before 9 a.m., then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 9 a.m. and noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. East-northeast wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after 4 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. East-northeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 64. East-northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 41.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 70.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 42.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 73.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 43.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 74.