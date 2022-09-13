Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for September 13, 2022

September 13, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Widespread haze before 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind of 5 to 10 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 46. Breezy, with a south southwest wind of 7 to 17 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Northwest wind 7 to 14 mph, becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 47. South southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday– Scattered showers, then showers are likely, and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 44. South southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 42.

Saturday – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 42. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 43. Breezy.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.