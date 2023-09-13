Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for September 13, 2023

Today – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. South southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Tonight – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3 a.m., then a slight chance of showers after 4 am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 46. West wind 8 to 13 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Patchy fog between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 67. East wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. East-northeast wind 5 to 11 mph.

Friday – Patchy fog before 7 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 70. East-northeast wind 5 to 9 mph.

Friday Night– Mostly clear, with a low of around 43. North wind 5 to 9 mph, becoming southsoutheast after midnight.

Saturday– Sunny, with a high near 74. South-southeast wind 5 to 11 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Saturday Night -Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 45.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.