Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for September 14, 2022

September 14, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 48. South southwest wind 8 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. West southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 45. South southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 41. Breezy, with a west wind of 5 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a south wind of 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 41.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 43. Breezy.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy.

Monday Night – A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 40. Breezy.

Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.