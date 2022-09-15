Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for September 15, 2022

September 15, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms, then scattered showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 46. Breezy, with a south wind of 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 41. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 41. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph, becoming light and variable.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a southeast wind of 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 42.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.