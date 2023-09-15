Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for September 15, 2023

Today – Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 68. East-northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph, becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming west at 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Clear, with a low of around 44. West wind 5 to 8 mph, becoming light and variable.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 76. South southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Wednesday – Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Thursday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.