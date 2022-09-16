Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for September 16, 2022

September 16, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Friday – Scattered showers before 9 am, then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 9 am and 5 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 42. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 15 mph becoming light south-southwest. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday – A chance of showers between noon and 3 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night -Partly cloudy, with a low of around 42. West wind 5 to 8 mph, becoming east southeast after midnight.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with an east southeast wind of 5 to 10 mph, becoming south southwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night -Clear, with a low of around 46. Breezy, with a south wind of 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 44.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 39.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.