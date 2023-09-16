Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for September 16, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind coming west at 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 44. West wind 5 to 9 mph coming light and variable after midnight.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 77. South southwest wind 5 to 11 mph and coming west in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45. West wind 6 to 11 mph coming light west, and southwest after midnight.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light southwest wind coming west at 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 46. Breezy, with southwest winds of 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with southwest winds of 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 45. Breezy.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 42. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 38. Breezy.

Friday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.