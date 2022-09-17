Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for September 17, 2022

September 17, 2022 –– Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Sunny, with a high near 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 4 am. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 44. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a light southeast wind becoming south southwest 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a south southwest wind of 13 to 18 mph, decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a south wind of 5 to 15 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a south wind of 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers after 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 48. Breezy.

Wednesday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 47. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 42.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.