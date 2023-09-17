Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for September 17, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind coming west at 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 45. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light southwest.

Monday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 77. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west wind of 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 44. Breezy, with a west wind of 12 to 17 mph coming south southwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 45.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 40. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.

Friday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 37. Breezy.

Saturday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.