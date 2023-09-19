Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for September 19, 2023

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 3 pm and 4 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low of around 42. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 10 to 15 mph, becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 45. West wind 6 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the evening.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a south wind of 7 to 12 mph, increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Thursday Night – A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a south wind of 8 to 17 mph, becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Friday – Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a southeast wind of 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 36. Breezy.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 67.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 70.