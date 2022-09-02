Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for September 2, 2022

September 2, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. East wind 5 to 8 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 92. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 54. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 93. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Northwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Labor Day – Sunny, with a high near 95. Northwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night – Clear, with a low of around 54.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 93.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 89.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 86.