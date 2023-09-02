Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for September 2, 2023

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a south wind of 5 to 15 mph becoming east-southeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West northwest wind 5 to 11 mph, becoming south in the evening.

Sunday – Scattered showers before noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 1 p.m., then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a south wind of 5 to 15 mph becoming west-northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 50. West wind 6 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Labor Day – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 6 to 11 mph, increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west wind of 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 75.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 47.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 77.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 79.