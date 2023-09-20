Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for September 20, 2023

Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. South southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 44. West wind 5 to 13 mph, becoming east in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a south wind of 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Increasing clouds, with a low around 41. Southeast wind of 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a south wind of 6 to 11 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind of 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west wind of 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 69.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 40.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 74.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 41.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 75.