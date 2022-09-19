Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for September 19, 2022

September 19, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 79. South southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 46. West wind 5 to 9 mph, becoming light and variable after midnight.

Tuesday – Isolated showers after 3 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 49. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

Wednesday – A chance of showers between noon and 3 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Breezy, with an east wind of 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 46. Southeast wind 6 to 14 mph, becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph, becoming west of 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 42. Breezy.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.

Friday Night – Clear, with a low of around 37. Breezy.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 70.