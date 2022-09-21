Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for September 21, 2022

September 21, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 75. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 47. Breezy, with an east southeast wind of 6 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday – Scattered showers before noon, then isolated showers and thunderstorms between noon and 1 pm. Sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a west wind of 6 to 11 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low of around 40. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Friday Night – Clear, with a low of around 39. Breezy, with a west wind of 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Night – Clear, with a low of around 39.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 72.

Sunday Night – Clear, with a low of around 42.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 75.

Monday Night – Clear, with a low of around 41.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 75.